Stuck in virtual meetings all day? Find relief after the fact, or any other time you want to relax with our premium CBN/CBD tincture. It’s colorless, flavorless, and easy to add into any drink for a dose of much needed relaxation.



Alternatively, take it solo by placing the dropper under your tongue. We recommend 1 mL every 8-10 hours. CBN is a byproduct of THC, and helps to relieve anxiety. Our CBD blend is a 10:1, CBD to CBN ratio—a potent combination for ultimate relaxation.



● Lab-tested

● Contains full spectrum CBD/CBN

● Made without GMOs



INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, CO2 Extracted Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, CBN Isolate, Natural Flavoring



2 FL OZ/ 60 ml

