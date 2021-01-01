Loading…
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Organic CBD Salve w/Essential Oils (1 oz)

About this product

Our CBD salve targets joint and muscle pain for instant and long-lasting relief. It contains natural moisturizers such as shea butter and coconut oil to repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft, and supple.

Choose from two different special essential oil blends to best suit your needs while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind.

- No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol
- Non-greasy and lightweight
- 100% Organic

Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, and CBD Extract

Available in Lavender & Rosemary or Lemongrass & Eucalyptus

Organic | Made in USA
