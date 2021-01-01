Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
Our CBD salve targets joint and muscle pain for instant and long-lasting relief. It contains natural moisturizers such as shea butter and coconut oil to repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft, and supple.
Choose from two different special essential oil blends to best suit your needs while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind.
- No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol
- Non-greasy and lightweight
- 100% Organic
Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, and CBD Extract
Available in Lavender & Rosemary or Lemongrass & Eucalyptus
Organic | Made in USA
