Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

100mg CBD Gummy Sampler (4 Pack)

About this product

This four pack is the perfect way to try CBD gummies if you're unsure (don't worry, we also have a 40 count bottle when you realize you love them!)

Combining premium CBD extracts with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are both potent and pure. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD.

● Organic and GMO-free
● Effective and Discreet
● No chemicals and solvent-free

Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate)

Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
