Suver Haze is a special strain with a very strong, intoxicating terpene profile. With an incredible 20% CBD content, forest green buds and a sweet aroma similar to that of tropical fruit, Suver Haze is sure to leave you satisfied on all fronts.



Not only does the intense flavor stand out among other high CBD content strains, the flowers are also extremely dense, seedless, and well-cured.



Suver Haze is known for its highly relaxing effect, and can be used to reduce stress and pain, as well as to boost mood.



- No pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers

- Contains 20% CBD and less than 0.3% THC



Lab Tested | Grown in USA