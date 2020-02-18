Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
The offspring of Animal Mints and Triangle Kush, this potent high CBD indica-hybrid provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. While most enjoy this strain at night, it's suitable for anytime of day.
Wedding Cake is known for its rich and tangy flavor profile and earthy undertones of spice.
This increasingly popular strain was named Strain of the Year by Leafly in 2019.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
