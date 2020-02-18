About this product

The offspring of Animal Mints and Triangle Kush, this potent high CBD indica-hybrid provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. While most enjoy this strain at night, it's suitable for anytime of day.



Wedding Cake is known for its rich and tangy flavor profile and earthy undertones of spice.



This increasingly popular strain was named Strain of the Year by Leafly in 2019.