Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

White Fire CBG Hemp Flower Cones

Buy Here

About this product

Our king size pre-filled cones are packed with a full gram of the finest smokable hemp flower available. These giant cones contain premium flower only, with no shake, trim or fillers and less than 0.3% THC.

Choose from several different high CBD and CBG strains.

Cured with cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
Made from organic cannabis sativa cultivars
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim

Available in singles, 3, 6 and 12 packs.

Lab Tested | Grown In USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!