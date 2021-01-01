Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Our king size pre-filled cones are packed with a full gram of the finest smokable hemp flower available. These giant cones contain premium flower only, with no shake, trim or fillers and less than 0.3% THC.
Choose from several different high CBD and CBG strains.
Cured with cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
Made from organic cannabis sativa cultivars
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim
Available in singles, 3, 6 and 12 packs.
Lab Tested | Grown In USA
