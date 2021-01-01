About this product

We offer quick turn-around on all wholesale blank bottle orders and free shipping. Buy wholesale blank bottle CBD gummies and put your own logo own, or let us handle it for you with our custom label CBD program.



Our wholesale CBD and CBG gummies are made premium cannabinoids and organic sweeteners.



Stock your shelves with a wide variety of gummies, including 10, 20 and 25mg doses, and in strawberry lemonade, green apple, watermelon, or tropical fruit flavors.



All wholesale edibles and other products at Simply Crafted CBD contain 0.3% THC or less.