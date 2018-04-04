Loading…
Simply Green Farms

Chocolate Skunk

Chocolate Skunk effects

Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
