About this product
Similar to the Pink Panther in amazing terpene profile and euphoric effects, but with a slightly stronger cannabinoid profile. Taste and smell are sweet and fruity, but with a bit more gas on the tail end. The Cashmere Kitten is truly a flower lovers best friend, representing a broad terpene profile and smoothest of smokes seamlessly. Perfectly suited for anytime of day.
CBD: (13.5%)
- Hand Trimmed Premium Flower
- Organic and Pesticide/Additive Free
- Land, Process and Product Lovingly Worked by Hand
- Boutique Indoor Flower - Grown as Sustainably as Possible Under LED Lights
- 3rd Party Lab Tested For Purity and Transparency
Terpenes:
Terpinolene (floral, pine, citrus) -contributes to cerebral stimulation and may create heightened energy ad rapid thought patterns leading to further productivity and focus.
Myrcene (herbal) - a molecule found in most indica strains, which contributes to their sedative effects and it is also a muscle relaxant
Farnesene (sweet woody/herbal) - less common terpene contributing predominantly to mood stabilization and calming effects as well as anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti fungal properties.
Limonene (citrus) - antifungal and antibacterial as well as a key contributor to stress relief and elevated moods.
Homegrown on our fully organic farm with sun, water, compost tea and homemade ferments. Because we recognize that minimal inputs never means lacking when you support the land and trust nature to do what it does best.
All products cultivated and created in a fully licensed and compliant manner and facility.
For those utilize hemp as a regular medicinal practice, consider restocking your high grade hemp as simple and stress free as you with a Simply Sol CSA subscription, featuring affordable organic medicines and produce delivered directly to you.
About this brand
Simply Sol
At Simply Sol, we’ve committed to growing hemp flower and products with a deeply respectful consideration for the symbiosis of plants and people. In our experience, only multi- generational sustainable farming principles ensure the highest quality, stable, low to no-show THC varieties bred to easily surpass federal regulations while cultivating a stronger medicinal experience. Without pesticides or heavy inputs, we can proudly guarantee the resiliency and potency come from within. As a BIPOC/ Female owned farm, going the extra mile to to provide thoughtful compassionate care for land, plants and people comes naturally as our mission is medicine.
In Principle.
The name says it all, simply sol. Only organic home brewed ingredients, clean water, and plenty of sun goes into our premium hemp and scenic farmland. We strive to close the loop on our land, in our communities, and in our ethics via innovative outreach and localized partnerships to fully support and utilize the abundant resources of all voices, surroundings and cultural lineages of the land. From the ground up, we’ve structured our company to significantly reduce waste, work with the land, and to represent a more sustainable option for the hemp and cannabis industry on multiple levels.
In Practice.
Our continuous goal is to provide homeostasis by allowing nature’s beneficial systems and companion plants the space to do their magic. Mother knows best on our farm and we seek to follow her lead everyday, because we understand that when the land is balanced, the circle of life takes care of all issues. We build life in our soil with fallen logs and typical “farm waste” sourced from our own property. We grow flowers to attract predator bugs and pollinators to naturally combat pest issues. We water our crops with the abundant rainwater of the PNW. Overall, we proceed with closed loop farming to only add to the abundance the farm has to offer season after season.
These principles and practices guide our entire operation from seed to product, but honestly, this compassionate care is evident in the flavor, potency and efficacy of our plants and products. See for yourself by shopping our wide selection of delicious and nutritious offerings today
State License(s)
AG- R1079633IHH
330-1079633IHH