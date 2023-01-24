Some of our favorite flowers pre rolled for you to get right to down to business, whenever, wherever. We only use the high quality buds you know and love to ensure the smoothest, tastiest terpenes and overall experience. Available individually or in a pack of 6 complete with a complimentary Simply Sol match book. All packaging is plastic free and returnable, reusable or recyclable.



- Hand Trimmed Premium Flower

- Cultivated in the Naturally Rich PNW Soil

- Organic and Pesticide/Additive Free

- Land, Process and Product Lovingly Worked by Hand

- Boutique Outdoor Flower - Just as Nature Intended

- 3rd Party Lab Tested For Purity and Transparency



CURRENT STRAINS



Cashmere Kitten - Similar to the Pink Panther in amazing terpene profile and euphoric effects, but with a slightly stronger cannabinoid profile. Taste and smell are sweet and fruity, but with a bit more gas on the tail end. The Cashmere Kitten is truly a flower lovers best friend, representing a broad terpene profile and smoothest of smokes seamlessly. Perfectly suited for anytime of day. CBD: (13.5%)



Giggle Grass - renowned for it’s profound euphoric effects. An ideal choice for those looking for deep mental and physical relaxation for sleep or otherwise, but without the heaviness of a classic THC strain, leaving you with a comfortably mellow glow. Genuinely tasty terpenes reminiscent of chocolatey coffee mint make this bud a delectable addition to any occasion, while the fragrance provides the earthy skunk aroma Kush lovers adore. CBD: (18.1%)



Lemon Grass - A hands down incredible flower and our top pick at Simply Sol in all categories. This beautiful bud shines white as the snow capped mountains we know and love here in the PNW while delivering some of the purest lemon meringue flavors we’ve ever come across. The Lemon Snow is a perfect addition to anytime of day, delivering the mental clarity and euphoric energy unique to the strain without any drowsy or overstimulated sensations. So sit back, relax and enjoy the bliss that cannabis is supposed to be with this limited release of the Lemon Snow. CBG: (12.2%) THC: (0.1%)



Homegrown on our fully organic farm with sun, water, compost tea and homemade ferments. Because we recognize that minimal inputs never means lacking when you support the land and trust nature to do what it does best.



All products cultivated and created in a fully licensed and compliant manner and facility.



For those utilize hemp as a regular medicinal practice, consider restocking your high grade hemp as simple and stress free as you with a Simply Sol CSA subscription, featuring affordable organic medicines and produce delivered directly to you.