About this product
VITAMIN C|B12|D3 Caps deliver a unique blend of essential daily vitamins and adaptogentic botanical extracts to help maintain optimum health and wellness.
Vitamin B12 helps boost cellular energy production while Vitamin C and D3 help maintain optimum immune function.
INGREDIENTS:Vitamin C (ascobic acid), Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamine), Vitamin D3 (cholacalciferol), Proprietary Herbal Blend, Chuan Xiang (Szechaun Lovage) Root, Bai Zui (Atractylodes Rhizome), Da Zao (Jujube)
Other Ingredients:Cellulose (Plant Origin), ISO99 (25mg BIOACTIVE ANHYDROUS HEMP OIL)
Vitamin B12 helps boost cellular energy production while Vitamin C and D3 help maintain optimum immune function.
INGREDIENTS:Vitamin C (ascobic acid), Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamine), Vitamin D3 (cholacalciferol), Proprietary Herbal Blend, Chuan Xiang (Szechaun Lovage) Root, Bai Zui (Atractylodes Rhizome), Da Zao (Jujube)
Other Ingredients:Cellulose (Plant Origin), ISO99 (25mg BIOACTIVE ANHYDROUS HEMP OIL)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!