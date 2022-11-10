Fast Acting

Water soluble



The unflavored CBD elixir offers you a completely neutral palate so that your creativity can reign supreme in the kitchen, and so that every serving can have an extra helping of healing. It is subtly sweet but when dropped into a glass of water it is virtually flavorless.



This water soluble CBD elixir uses hemp oil engineered through nanotechnology in order to increase the delivery of CBD and target human systems for more efficient absorption. By decreasing intestinal clearance mechanisms, nano-particles can dramatically prolong the residence time of CBD in the gastrointestinal tract, further enhancing efficient delivery throughout the body.



Sugar Free Water Soluble Concentrate. Non GMO. No Artificial Colors or Flavors.



CBD 250mg. No THC

Bottle Capacity: 2oz



Directions for use

Shake Well. Add to your favorite beverage. Stir, enjoy. Avoid exposure to sunlight. Store in a cool dry place.

Unflavored

Non-GMO palm glycerin, Oregon spring water, hemp derived CBD



You must be 18 or older to purchase this product.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.