Sips

All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

16 products
Product image for Blueberry Sips 1000mg
Beverages
Blueberry Sips 1000mg
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sips Blueberry 250mg
Candy
Sips Blueberry 250mg
by Sips
Product image for Sips Raspberry Tincture 250mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sips Raspberry Tincture 250mg
by Sips
Product image for Sips Watermelon Flavor 1000mg 4oz
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sips Watermelon Flavor 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
Product image for Tangerine Sips 1000mg
Beverages
Tangerine Sips 1000mg
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sips Rainbow Sherbert 250mg 1oz
Beverages
Sips Rainbow Sherbert 250mg 1oz
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Chill 10mg
Beverages
Watermelon Chill 10mg
by Sips
THC 9.99%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Chill Drink: 50mg
Beverages
Watermelon Chill Drink: 50mg
by Sips
THC 50.67%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mango Cream Elixir 1oz
Beverages
Mango Cream Elixir 1oz
by Sips
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Coconut Tincture 250mg 1oz
Beverages
Coconut Tincture 250mg 1oz
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Tincture 250mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
Blueberry Tincture 250mg
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cranberry Cannabis Syrup | 250mg
Condiments
Cranberry Cannabis Syrup | 250mg
by Sips
THC 250%
CBD 0%
Product image for BLM Marionberry Tincture 1000mg 4oz
Tinctures & Sublingual
BLM Marionberry Tincture 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Product image for Raspberry Tincture 1000mg 4oz
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raspberry Tincture 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Product image for Coconut Sips 1000mg 4oz
Beverages
Coconut Sips 1000mg 4oz
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangerine Tincture 250mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
Tangerine Tincture 250mg
by Sips
THC 1000%
CBD 0%