About this strain
Chuck OG effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!