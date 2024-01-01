Banana Acai Mints



Creamy banana & soft acai berry tones shimmer against a sparkling, minty cool backdrop of menthol in Banana Acai Mintz. Banana & flora in the foreground, telltale earthen notes clash beautifully with minty sweetness on the exhale, a refreshing banana berry fruit punch with mint sprigs swirling in the punchbowl. Hybrid, but full of shape and life, Banana Acai Mintz is invigorating, but even-keeled. Euphoric and uplifting, the stone leans ever slightly sativa, perfect to kickstart your day or to invite your second wind. B.A.M!

