Banana Acai Mints

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Creamy banana & soft acai berry tones shimmer against a sparkling, minty cool backdrop of menthol in Banana Acai Mintz. Banana & flora in the foreground, telltale earthen notes clash beautifully with minty sweetness on the exhale, a refreshing banana berry fruit punch with mint sprigs swirling in the punchbowl. Hybrid, but full of shape and life, Banana Acai Mintz is invigorating, but even-keeled. Euphoric and uplifting, the stone leans ever slightly sativa, perfect to kickstart your day or to invite your second wind. B.A.M!

About this strain

Banana Acai Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Acai Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Acai Mints is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, the average price of Banana Acai Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Acai Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Acai Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
