Electric Peanut Butter Cookies
by Six Labs
HybridTHC 25.7%CBD —
About this strain
Electric Peanut Butter Cookies is a hybrid weed strain bred by Galenas from a genetic cross of San Francisco Cookie Cut x Gorilla Butter. This strain has the nutty terps of its namesake, with citrus, pine, and earth in the mix. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Electric Peanut Butter Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
