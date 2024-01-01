Astringent citrus, earthen nuttiness, pine and flora, with a soft kush-like exhale, Electric Peanut Butter Cookies leaves little to the imagination. Biting lemon sears in the foreground, a pleasant surprise, before notes of peanut butter and hash cool the exhale. Complex, sour, sweet, hashy, your new favorite cookie. Hybrid, even-keeled but with great shape, Electric Peanut Butter Cookies calms the nerves and is great for pain relief, while still maintaining sharpness and focus. Take Electric Peanut Butter Cookies out for a morning stroll, or kick your feet up after a long day and enjoy.

read more