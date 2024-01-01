Electric Peanut Butter Cookies

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 25.7%CBD —
About this product

Astringent citrus, earthen nuttiness, pine and flora, with a soft kush-like exhale, Electric Peanut Butter Cookies leaves little to the imagination. Biting lemon sears in the foreground, a pleasant surprise, before notes of peanut butter and hash cool the exhale. Complex, sour, sweet, hashy, your new favorite cookie. Hybrid, even-keeled but with great shape, Electric Peanut Butter Cookies calms the nerves and is great for pain relief, while still maintaining sharpness and focus. Take Electric Peanut Butter Cookies out for a morning stroll, or kick your feet up after a long day and enjoy.

About this strain

  • Electric Peanut Butter Cookies effects are mostly energizing.

    Electric Peanut Butter Cookies potency is higher THC than average.

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies is a hybrid weed strain bred by Galenas from a genetic cross of San Francisco Cookie Cut x Gorilla Butter. This strain has the nutty terps of its namesake, with citrus, pine, and earth in the mix. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Electric Peanut Butter Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
