Meat Breath

by Six Labs
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Meat Breath

Giving the venus flytrap a run for its money, this incredibly dank ode to the carnivorous is a pungent mix of biting gas, soft earth and flora, and hair-raising spice. All gas and no brakes in the front, diesel and petrol leap out, before pine & citrus ground the profile in earthiness, before more subtle flavors give way to the exhale; cardamom, pepper, spices from all corners of the globe. Mendo Breath lineage, this flavor profile is for the connoisseur, searching for the new classic. Indica and heavy hitting, Meat Breath is comfort food; relax, unwind, kickback.

About this strain

Meat Breath is a very indica-dominant marijuana strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Six Labs
Six Labs
Shop products
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
Notice a problem?Report this item