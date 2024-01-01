Meat Breath



Giving the venus flytrap a run for its money, this incredibly dank ode to the carnivorous is a pungent mix of biting gas, soft earth and flora, and hair-raising spice. All gas and no brakes in the front, diesel and petrol leap out, before pine & citrus ground the profile in earthiness, before more subtle flavors give way to the exhale; cardamom, pepper, spices from all corners of the globe. Mendo Breath lineage, this flavor profile is for the connoisseur, searching for the new classic. Indica and heavy hitting, Meat Breath is comfort food; relax, unwind, kickback.

