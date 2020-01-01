Skunkworx Packaging
Helping People to Preserve Quality From Seed to Flame
About Skunkworx Packaging
With over 30 years of packaging engineering experience and a master cannabis grower with over 12 years of farming experience, we have engineered a material with the perfect combination of properties to achieve the optimal environment for the curing and storage of cannabis and the tightest lockdown of odor available. We are your source for state-compliant and child-resistant packaging.
Available in
United States