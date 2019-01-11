About this strain
Short for Catholic School Girl, CSG is a cross between Teacher’s Pet and GSC. This balanced hybrid produces spindly light green buds with long orange hairs. CSG has lavender, spice, and earthy aromas, while the taste is musky and woody. This is a great strain for anyone looking to add a cerebral twist to a GSC high.
CSG effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!