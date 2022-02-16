About this product
Each Delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains:
1000mg total extract
950mg Delta 8 THC oil
50mg terpenes
No cutting agents: no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or anything else
Product Description
Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum Delta 8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Amount of Extract: 1000 mg
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Plant-Derived Terpenes: Yes
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
