Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Orange Daiquiri Shatter 1g

by Skymint
HybridTHC 14%CBD
Strain rating:

Orange Daiquiri effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Nausea
16% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!