About this product

Quartz Banger Nail by Got Nail?

Need a reliable banger nail for your dab rig? You’ll find it at Smoke Tokes! With 7,000+ items we have everything you need, including 10mm quartz banger nails and 14mm female quartz banger nails. As part of our signature Got Nails? brand, the Quartz Banger Nail by Got Nail? is something that will take you smoking experience to new levels!



Enjoy a New Dabbing Experience

Smoke Tokes can hook you up with the best pieces for dabbing concentrates. Our quartz banger nails in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm sizes are perfect for optimal dab flavor. If you want to outfit your rig for low temperature dabbing, our Got Nail? banger nails are an essential piece.



Whether you're a concentrate connoisseur or new to the game, quartz banger nails can give you a whole new experience. Enjoy full and subtle flavors from concentrates with a dab rig featuring our banger nails today.