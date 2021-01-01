About this product
Quartz Banger Nail by Got Nail?
Need a reliable banger nail for your dab rig? You’ll find it at Smoke Tokes! With 7,000+ items we have everything you need, including 10mm quartz banger nails and 14mm female quartz banger nails. As part of our signature Got Nails? brand, the Quartz Banger Nail by Got Nail? is something that will take you smoking experience to new levels!
Enjoy a New Dabbing Experience
Smoke Tokes can hook you up with the best pieces for dabbing concentrates. Our quartz banger nails in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm sizes are perfect for optimal dab flavor. If you want to outfit your rig for low temperature dabbing, our Got Nail? banger nails are an essential piece.
Whether you're a concentrate connoisseur or new to the game, quartz banger nails can give you a whole new experience. Enjoy full and subtle flavors from concentrates with a dab rig featuring our banger nails today.
About this brand
Smoketokes
Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies.
Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!
