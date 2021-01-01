About this product
Quartz Katana Nail by Got Nail?
Available 10mm, 14mm, 18mm
Available Male & Female
About this brand
Smoketokes
Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies.
Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!
