About this product
Got Nail? Thermo Deluxe E-Nail Kit
Heating Coil Diamater: 16mm
Temp Range: 200-1050° F
Padded Briefcase
Heating Cable
Titanium Nail
Quartz Nail
Titanium Dabber
Silicone Jar
Heating Coil Diamater: 16mm
Temp Range: 200-1050° F
Padded Briefcase
Heating Cable
Titanium Nail
Quartz Nail
Titanium Dabber
Silicone Jar
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoketokes
Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Smoke Tokes is an international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. We sell wholesale smoke shop and dispensary supplies.
Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!
Since 2009 we have been providing the best deals while aiming for great customer service and satisfaction along with fast shipping!