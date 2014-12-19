About this strain
Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.
Dirty Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
129 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
24% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
We live, love and believe in cannabis. From our humble beginnings in medical, to becoming one of the largest Producer Processors in Washington State, we’re proud of what we have built and of what we continue to do. As we have grown over the years, our purpose has only grown clearer: to bring together a passionate group of cannabis professionals to promote the power of cannabis, to create equality, and to strive for what we know to be right both in our community and in our industry.