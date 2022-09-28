Smokiez™ Blue Raspberry Hard Candies are NOT YOUR AVERAGE CANDY™ These delicious Hard Candies are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering Hard Candies contain 5 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package, with a total of 50 mg active THC per package. Smokiez™ Hard Candies come in 5 delicious flavors that will have your mouth watering!