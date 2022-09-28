About this product
Smokiez Blue Raspberry flavored CBD Syrup is brand new and coming in hot! This pourable syrup is a delicious and easy way to accurately measure the amount of CBD you want to medicate with.
Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity hemp CBD isolate to ensure that you get the best tasting product.
Each syrup has 11 servings, coming out to about 20mg of CBD per serving. Our syrups come in five different flavors that will have your mouth watering!
Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity hemp CBD isolate to ensure that you get the best tasting product.
Each syrup has 11 servings, coming out to about 20mg of CBD per serving. Our syrups come in five different flavors that will have your mouth watering!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
State License(s)
417152
10097228282D
CDPH-T00000220
PAAA-NJYD-EJWR
CGR25632
404R-00275
95048400048491208130