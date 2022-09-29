Our hemp-derived CBD roll-on applicator provides a cooling relief for any aches, pains or strains you may be experiencing. This topical comes in a 3 fl. oz bottle and has 750 mg CBD per package. The package contains approximately 200 application of cooling relief at 3.75 mg CBD per application.



This product is made from our High Quality Hemp Extract (Isolate) and does not contain any THC.



Ingredients: Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Camphor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Llex, Paraguariensis, Melaleuca Altemifolia, Essential Oil (Tea Tree Oil), Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Vera, Arnica, Phenoxyethonal, Hemp Extract (Isolate)