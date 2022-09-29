About this product
Our hemp-derived CBD roll-on applicator provides a cooling relief for any aches, pains or strains you may be experiencing. This topical comes in a 3 fl. oz bottle and has 750 mg CBD per package. The package contains approximately 200 application of cooling relief at 3.75 mg CBD per application.
This product is made from our High Quality Hemp Extract (Isolate) and does not contain any THC.
Ingredients: Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Camphor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Llex, Paraguariensis, Melaleuca Altemifolia, Essential Oil (Tea Tree Oil), Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Vera, Arnica, Phenoxyethonal, Hemp Extract (Isolate)
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
