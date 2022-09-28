Smokiez Green Apple Hard Candies are NOT YOUR AVERAGE CANDY™ These delicious Hard Candies are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering Hard Candies contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity hemp distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package, with a total of 250 mg active CBD per package. Smokiez Hard Candies come in 5 delicious flavors that will have your mouth watering!