About this product

Smokiez™ Lemon Lozenges are NOT YOUR AVERAGE CANDY™ These delicious Lozenges are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering Lozenges contain 5 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package, with a total of 100 mg active THC per package. Smokiez™ Lozenges come in 5 delicious flavors that your customers are sure to love!