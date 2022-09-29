About this product
Enjoy Smokiez 1000 mg Natural Hemp CBD Drops, the purest CBD extract available without the added flavor. Smokiez Drops are a perfect addition to your day – They can simply be drizzled over food, dropped into drinks, or taken orally as drops.
Our Pure CBD Isolate Tincture contains only organic coconut oil and Hemp-derived CBD Isolate. Comes in a 30ml, 1000mg dropper bottle. Contains 30 servings (1 Dropper) of 34 mg CBD per bottle. Our CBD Isolate is derived from USA-Grown Hemp, THC-free, and lab-tested for purity.
FOR BEST RESULTS
In order to preserve freshness, store away from excessive heat, light, and humidity.
As with any supplement, consistency is key. Take daily as needed.
Avoid touching dropper to mouth to preserve the quality of your hemp extract oil.
For more information on Smokiez CBD, visit - https://smokiezcbd.com/about-cbd/
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
State License(s)
417152
10097228282D
CDPH-T00000220
PAAA-NJYD-EJWR
CGR25632
404R-00275
95048400048491208130