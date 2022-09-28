Smokiez Peach Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate!



They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity Hemp Isolate for great taste.

There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active CBD per package.



Smokiez™ Gummiez come in 7 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that will have your mouth watering!