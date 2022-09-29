About this product
Smokiez Watermelon Hard candy is a delicious way to medicate
They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.
Each of our mouth watering hard candies contain 15 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity Hemp Isolate for great taste.
There are 10 pieces per package with 150 mg active CBD per package.
Smokiez Hard Candy comes in 4 delicious flavors
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, FD&C Red 3, Red 40, Hemp extract (CBD Isolate).
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
