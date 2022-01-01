About this product
Smokiez™ Sour Jamberry Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate!
They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.
Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity Hemp Isolate for great taste.
There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active CBD per package.
Smokiez™ Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
