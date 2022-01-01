About this product
NEW!!! Introducing Smokiez™ Sour Mango Sativa Live Resin THC Fruit Chews, packaged in an new conveniently sized stainless steel tin.
Thoughtfully extracted from full spectrum fresh-frozen cannabis - retaining all those flavorful terpenes typically lost in the curing phases.
These terpenes simultaneously combined with our delicious fruit flavors result in a full-sensory, extra-flavorful, & seriously potent gummy.
These delicious mini fruit chews are handcrafted with real fruit and an all natural recipe.
• Vegan, Gluten-Free & Dairy Free •
• 100 mg THC per Package - 5 mg THC per piece
• 100% Natural Plant Based Colors - May change slightly from batch to batch!
• Available in Both Sweets & Sours - Cream for Sweets - Black for Sours - Brand new, all natural recipe
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
