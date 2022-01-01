NEW!! Now introducing Smokiez THC:CBD 1:1 with 100mg THC and 100mg CBD - to balance your high.



Smokiez Watermelon Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.

There are 10 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC and 100 mg active CBD per package.



Smokiez Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that will have your mouth watering!