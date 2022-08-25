About this product
Smokiez Watermelon flavored THC Syrup is brand new and coming in hot! This pourable syrup is a delicious and easy way to accurately measure the amount of THC you want to medicate with.
Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity cannabis distillate to ensure that you get the best tasting product.
If you don’t want to drink it on its own, Don’t worry! Our THC Syrups mix well with a variety of everyone’s favorite beverages to make for a satisfying experience no matter how you wish to consume it.
About this brand
Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma and Maine.
Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.
Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today
