About this product

• Rolling Paper

• Material: Hemp

• Size: King

• Weight: .25 oz

• Leaves per Pack: 50



The original stoners Cheech and Chong proudly present their line of unbleached rolling papers. These papers have great tensile strength and don’t rip on you when you roll. Best of all, they’re unbleached, so they are free of questionable and dangerous byproducts. These paper packs come in 12 different designs. You’ll get a fun selection of the different packaging designs available! These are a perfect addition to round out any order.