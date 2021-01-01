About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Electroplated Borosilicate Glass w/ Diamond Glass Logo

• Height: 15.5”

• Weight: 50 oz

• Glass Thickness: 9mm

• Base Diameter: 5”



The Louie line by Diamond Glass is the ultimate in smoking swag. If you’re into bling and need a bong to match your style, nothing’s flashier than these electroplated marvels. Choose from a slick chrome or classic gold-colored plating, decorated with cutouts of diamonds, gems, and Diamond Glass logos. These bongs are fully plated aside from the small window at the bottom, which allows you to gauge how clean your water is. 9mm thick, these pieces stand tall, strong and nearly untippable.



When you bubble up a huge rip in one of these bongs, the cutouts will show the building tower of white as smoke fills up the neck. And with the 6 diffusion slits in the downstem, you’d better believe the smoke will be smooth, cool, and expansive. For even frostier rips, you can take advantage of the low-placed ice pinch that stacks over 7 inches of ice in the neck. Add in the ultra-classy diamond-shaped bowl with large capacity, and you’ve got a water pipe worthy of royalty.