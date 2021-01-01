About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Side Carb Hole

• Made In USA

• Length: Approx 4”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .125”

• Carb Hole Diameter: .25”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .75”

• Weight: 1.5 oz



We thought there aren’t many ways to improve on the spoon pipe until we tried the Classic Spoon Pipe by Grav Labs. Heavy and sturdy for such a compact spoon pipe of this size it feels great in your hand. It features one of the deepest bowls I’ve seen, a easy to reach carb, and their custom ash catcher mouthpiece.