Smoking Outlet

4" Classic Spoon Pipe by Grav Labs

About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb
• Left Side Carb Hole
• Made In USA
• Length: Approx 4”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”
• Mouthpiece Diameter: .125”
• Carb Hole Diameter: .25”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .75”
• Weight: 1.5 oz

We thought there aren’t many ways to improve on the spoon pipe until we tried the Classic Spoon Pipe by Grav Labs. Heavy and sturdy for such a compact spoon pipe of this size it feels great in your hand. It features one of the deepest bowls I’ve seen, a easy to reach carb, and their custom ash catcher mouthpiece.
