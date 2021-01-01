About this product

• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ UV Glow Accents & Gold Illuminati Glass

• Height: 6.5”

• Weight: 12 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.5”



This fierce tiger-decorated dab rig has a secret in store: the colored accents glow bright under UV light. The hand-crafted tiger head functions as the mouthpiece for this conical beauty. In the bottom of the chamber, a showerhead perc will take your vapor and power it through wide slits for a robust diffusion. You couldn’t ask for better glass quality, with nice thick joints and obvious heft. This is a piece you’ll love for years to come. Take a walk on the wild side!