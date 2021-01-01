About this product

• 8-Windmill Perc Ashcatcher/Precooler

• 18mm Female and 18mm Male Joint

• 45° Joint

• Glass on Glass

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Perc and Colored Logo

• Height: 5.5”

• Weight: 5.5 oz.

• Thickness: 0.125”

• Base: 2”



The airflow through this 8-windmill perc ashcatcher/precooler by Diamond Glass is percolated through 8 windmill buttons that each house 4 d-slits for diffusion, for a total of 32 d-slits.

This Ashcatcher/precooler is made from clear borosilicate glass. It has black accent on the windmill percolators, and a gold Lookah Glass logo on its chamber. The joint for connection to the water pipe is a 45-degree angle.