About this product
• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Frosted Accents
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Removable Downstem
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Backgrounds w/Frosted Accents & Spelled out AMG Logo surrounding the base
• Height: 11”/ Blue 9.5"
• Weight: 17oz
• Glass Thickness: .125 mm
• Base Diameter: 6”
Ready to hit the lab for a science experiment? Great! American Made Glass (AMG) has set the stage for your experiment with these diffused downstem perc, beaker style bong, a classic design taken to a quite a respectable level of functionality.
The airflow moves into the diffused downstem where it is percolated by its 6 d-slits and open-end.
This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass and has frosted accents on the beaker while surrounding its base is the AMG logo spelled out loud and proud. The logo also appears on the center of the neck near the mouthpiece. The beakers are brought to you in different colors to choose one that may be your favorite. So grab your lab coat and let’s hit the lab!
The current smoking intake on this water pipe is a 45-degree angle, removable downstem, glass on glass, female joint, with male bowl piece for tobacco or legal dry herb.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
