About this product

• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Gold Genesis Glass Logo

• Height: 10”

• Weight: 11.4 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 2.5”



This twist on a classic represents the newest entry in our exclusive line from Genesis Glass. The cylindrical shape is punctuated with four indents that add grippable texture and a unique visual aspect to the piece. Down in the bottom of the chamber, you’ll find a four-hole showerhead perc that produces big bubbles. The chamber is tall enough to allow for ample filtration and big hits, while the bent neck prevents splashback. For an extra measure of elegance, the gold Genesis Glass logo graces the side. Don’t miss the bargain on this quality piece!