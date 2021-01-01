Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc
• 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Female Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 7.75”
• Weight: 13 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3.25”
Sitting at just under 8 inches, this pipe is small and fits nicely into your hand. The different colored accents on the neck and base offer a little something different than your average bargain bong. If you’re looking for an everyday piece with a little flair, this one is it. The bottom chamber features a showerhead percolator with slits or holes to help diffuse your smoke. Don’t regret not buying it, it could be your next favorite thing in the world!
• 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Female Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 7.75”
• Weight: 13 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3.25”
Sitting at just under 8 inches, this pipe is small and fits nicely into your hand. The different colored accents on the neck and base offer a little something different than your average bargain bong. If you’re looking for an everyday piece with a little flair, this one is it. The bottom chamber features a showerhead percolator with slits or holes to help diffuse your smoke. Don’t regret not buying it, it could be your next favorite thing in the world!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!