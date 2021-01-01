About this product

• Single Chamber, Showerhead Perc

• 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Female Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 7.75”

• Weight: 13 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.25”



Sitting at just under 8 inches, this pipe is small and fits nicely into your hand. The different colored accents on the neck and base offer a little something different than your average bargain bong. If you’re looking for an everyday piece with a little flair, this one is it. The bottom chamber features a showerhead percolator with slits or holes to help diffuse your smoke. Don’t regret not buying it, it could be your next favorite thing in the world!