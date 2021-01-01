Loading…
Smoking Outlet

Chromatic Double Magnet Grinder

About this product

• Chromatic Grinder
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design
• Heavy Duty Construction
• Zinc Alloy
• Straight Style Teeth
• Diameter: 2.1”
• Height: 2”
• Weight: 6.22 oz.
• Scraper Included

Chromatic design with a protrude maryjane leaf throughout the sides of the grinder. Featuring straight styled teeth and double magnet. Comes with Scraper and screen to catch all your favor legal dry herbs.
