About this product
• Fully Threaded Grinder Attachment
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design
• Heavy Duty Construction
• Zinc Alloy
• Wave Style Teeth
• Diameter: 2.5”
• Height: 2”
• Weight: 5.6 oz.
• Scraper Included
A grinder is a great way to break up your tobacco or legal herb into same-sized pieces in order to allow it to burn evenly and consistently. The grinder also serves a second purpose, providing a screen which automatically sifts out the smallest sized particles from your product and collects them in the final chamber.
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design
• Heavy Duty Construction
• Zinc Alloy
• Wave Style Teeth
• Diameter: 2.5”
• Height: 2”
• Weight: 5.6 oz.
• Scraper Included
A grinder is a great way to break up your tobacco or legal herb into same-sized pieces in order to allow it to burn evenly and consistently. The grinder also serves a second purpose, providing a screen which automatically sifts out the smallest sized particles from your product and collects them in the final chamber.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!