About this product

• Double Chamber, Showerhead Perc, Tree Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Banger Nail For Legal Concentrates

• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available

• Chromatech Clear Borosilicate Glass

• Height: 12.5”

• Weight: 22 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.5”



Cozy up with a classic. This iridescent Chromatech water pipe is shaped like your favorite classic beverage, and the smoke you’ll pull from it is just as sweet as its namesake. Starting at the bottom with the wide showerhead perc, your smoke is going to go through a rigorous bubbling on its way to the second chamber. There, it will be further filtered and cooled by 27 d-slits in the 9-arm tree perc.