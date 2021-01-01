About this product

• Single Chamber

• 14mm Fixed/Plugged Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Colored Soda-Lime Glass w/ Opalescent Accents

• External Features May Vary

• Height: 8”

• Weight: 38.7 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4”



This lovely little piece has the most delightful, opalescent glow to it. Hold it up and you can see your reflection. Wrapped around the exotic crystal ball is a fluid, shining, unearthly space gel. The base is accented with this type of pattern as well. It’s heavy, it’s solid, and it looks amazing. The diffused downstem adds just the right touch to make this small pipe smoke smooth and cool.