• Glass Bowl Piece

• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use

• Joint Size (Male) 14mm or 18mm

• Joint Style: Rough, Glass on Glass

• Colors: Black, White, Pink or Clear

• Height: 2.125”

• Weight: About 1.75 oz.



Manufacturer: Diamond Glass



This diamond cut, male glass bowl piece is made from thick, pristinely faceted glass - a classy gem of a bowl from Diamond Glass. The bowl itself is 0.875” in diameter at the top, and is shaped in a gradual bend to its bottom. The bowl is about 0.5" deep, and can probably hold about 0.5 grams of tobacco or legal dry herb. The bowl draft hole is about 0.2” in diameter.